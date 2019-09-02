As Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Stock Price Rose, Holder Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Position; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Broderick Brian C Has Cut Its Holding

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 17.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 11,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 54,343 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, down from 65,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 9.18M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES HUGE GROWTH FOR GAS DEMAND IN U.S., SAYS BIGGEST GROWTH TO COME FROM CHINA, INDIA AND OTHER ASIAN COUNTRIES AS WELL AS MIDDLE EAST; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, QPI AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees 2025 Downstream Margins Increasing by 20%; 30/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281344 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 27/04/2018 – EXXON INVESTOR RELATIONS HEAD JEFF WOODBURY COMMENTS ON CALL; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Facility Startup Could Come as Early as 2021; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN KASHAGAN OILFIELD SEES PRODUCTION DECLINING IN JULY DUE TO 2-WEEK MAINTENANCE ON BOLASHAK COMPLEX IN JULY -ENERGY MINISTRY; 05/03/2018 EXXON-LED CONSORTIUM XOM.N SUBMITS INTEREST FOR BLOCKS WEST, SOUTHWEST OF CRETE- LICENSING AUTHORITY

Lafitte Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp bought 20,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.42% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34 million, up from 988,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $803.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $44.38. About 23,136 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.79% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003); 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI); 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15; 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold MCRI shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 0.82% less from 10.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Com reported 15,888 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 454 shares. Icon Advisers reported 12,100 shares stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 4,574 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,789 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 2,361 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory Mgmt reported 9,193 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Company Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 31,873 shares. Whittier Tru Communication stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3,798 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc accumulated 52 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp reported 553,198 shares. 44 are held by Parkside Bancorporation.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 1.07% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 167,563 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0% stake. Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 33,608 are owned by Hengehold Capital Ltd Liability. Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability Company invested 0.53% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sandy Spring Retail Bank has 0.79% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 115,569 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va invested 2.85% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Concorde Asset Ltd has 0.41% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 7,810 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 104,273 shares. Reliant Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Asset Mngmt Group Inc reported 0.15% stake. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt stated it has 69,453 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Foster Dykema Cabot And Com Ma holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 9,303 shares. Miller Howard Invs Inc Ny stated it has 5,116 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

