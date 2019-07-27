As Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Stock Price Rose, Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Increased Stake by $888,251; As Xilinx (XLNX) Stock Value Declined, Nicholas Investment Partners LP Increased Position by $880,488

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 6,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,599 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27 million, up from 34,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.35% or $6.82 during the last trading session, reaching $120.77. About 5.83M shares traded or 51.68% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64

Lafitte Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp bought 20,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34M, up from 988,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $859.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $47.71. About 39,117 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.90% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003); 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI); 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36; 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT) by 53,170 shares to 123,114 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 62,461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,215 shares, and cut its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Management Lc accumulated 0.29% or 10,388 shares. 38,675 were accumulated by Dnb Asset Management As. Columbus Circle Investors owns 306,186 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 823,972 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Moreover, Copeland Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 2,426 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 329,503 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 137,950 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 46,814 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag accumulated 1.23 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Optimum Invest Advsrs has invested 0.03% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 0.04% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 56,557 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc reported 6,142 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold MCRI shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 0.82% less from 10.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al owns 0% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 9,100 shares. 454 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). State Street has 333,329 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust, a California-based fund reported 54,734 shares. 23,221 were accumulated by Morgan Dempsey Mngmt Limited Liability. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Services Incorporated has invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). 9,464 are owned by Comerica Bancshares. Geode Cap Management Lc holds 153,024 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1,013 are held by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada. Aqr Cap Ltd Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 7,993 shares. Dorsey Wright And Associates stated it has 156 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zacks Management invested in 0.03% or 29,195 shares. Davenport & Ltd Liability holds 0.18% or 336,314 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 18,244 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0% stake.