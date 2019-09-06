As Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Stock Rose, Lafitte Capital Management LP Boosted Position; Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Upped American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) Position by $21.82 Million

Lafitte Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp bought 20,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.42% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34M, up from 988,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $781.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $43.14. About 53,973 shares traded or 22.08% up from the average. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.79% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003); 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI); 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) by 244.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 1.56M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The hedge fund held 2.20M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.43M, up from 637,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $810.95M market cap company. The stock increased 14.26% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $7.21. About 4.26 million shares traded or 99.16% up from the average. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold AXL shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 41,800 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP has 0.04% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 130,706 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.01% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Dnb Asset Management As invested in 1.57 million shares or 0% of the stock. Scopus Asset Management LP has invested 0.28% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). 113,989 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt. Janney Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 18,463 shares. Burney Company accumulated 95,338 shares. American has 84,247 shares. Whitebox Advsr, Minnesota-based fund reported 391,860 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 1,322 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 12,513 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Inc Pa accumulated 682,797 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Liability has 0% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 70,450 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (Call) (NYSE:CCK) by 1.26M shares to 93,100 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 654,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59 million shares, and cut its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold MCRI shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 0.82% less from 10.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Driehaus Cap Mgmt Lc reported 109,259 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Dorsey Wright And Assocs holds 156 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Icon Advisers Communication reported 12,100 shares. Swiss Bancorporation has 22,811 shares. Barclays Public Llc reported 14,762 shares. Parkside Comml Bank owns 44 shares. Comerica Bank holds 0% or 9,464 shares. Prudential Fin reported 24,832 shares. Panagora Asset Management invested in 0% or 20,858 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Venator Mngmt Limited invested 2.84% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI).