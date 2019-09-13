As Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Share Value Rose, Holder Park West Asset Management Has Raised Its Position; 1832 Asset Management LP Has Lifted Position in Pembina Pipeline (PBA) by $21.41 Million as Market Value Rose

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 17,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.42% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.00 million, up from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $832.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $45.57. About 302 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.79% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500.

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 594,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 12.05M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $442.66M, up from 11.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.01. About 45,378 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 07/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Voting Results from 2018 Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 09/03/2018 PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION DECLARES COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF TERM LOAN; 26/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces C$700 Million Public Note Offering; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS CHANGES TO REPORTING SEGMENTS; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP QTRLY REVENUE $1,837 MLN VS $1,480 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – ABOUT $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – THE $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $30.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 155,300 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $31.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 419,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.87M shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 7 investors sold MCRI shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 10.54 million shares or 1.35% less from 10.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Nv reported 1,518 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 8,887 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested in 14,826 shares or 0% of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 26,182 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 27,695 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 868,284 shares. Federated Pa holds 90 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 35,170 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Park West Asset Management Ltd holds 1.50 million shares or 2.67% of its portfolio. Comerica Bankshares stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Eagle Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Principal invested in 0% or 95,204 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Company holds 1,370 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 170,570 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 4,798 shares.