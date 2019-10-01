As Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) Stock Declined, Perceptive Advisors Increased Holding; Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Decreased Stake in Allete (ALE) by $3.22 Million

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (MNTA) by 1.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.06% . The hedge fund held 2.91M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.17 million, up from 2.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.94% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $12.45. About 173,906 shares traded. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) has declined 60.70% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.70% the S&P500. Some Historical MNTA News: 21/03/2018 – Amphastar: District Court Also Denied Momenta’s and Sandoz’s Motion to Dismiss Amphastar’s Antitrust Lawsuit; 08/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals Designates CEO Craig A. Wheeler as Principal Fincl Officer, Principal Accounting Officer; 08/05/2018 – Momenta: Strategic Review of Business Is Active; 10/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals to Webcast Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference 2018; 21/03/2018 – AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS – DISTRICT COURT HELD THAT AMPHASTAR IS “PREVAILING PARTY” IN CASE, AFFIRMED JURY VERDICT, DATED JULY 21, 2017; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.4% Position in Momenta; 08/05/2018 – MOMENTA SEES FY OPER EXPENSES $180.0M TO $220.0M; 10/05/2018 – Momenta Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 17/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation on M281, an Anti-FcRn Monoclonal Antibody, at 11th International Congress on Aut; 17/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation on M281, an Anti-FcRn Monoclonal Antibody, at 11th International Congress on Autoimmunity

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in Allete Inc (ALE) by 21.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 38,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.15% . The institutional investor held 140,782 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.71 million, down from 179,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Allete Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $86.89. About 79,339 shares traded. ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) has risen 13.57% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALE News: 07/05/2018 – ALLETE Honored for Advancing Women in Leadership Roles; 15/03/2018 – ALLETE Clean Energy to Build Montana Wind Energy Facility to Supply Electricity to NorthWestern Energy under Power Sale; 09/03/2018 Dir Jimmerson Gifts 440 Of Allete Inc; 15/03/2018 – ALLETE CLEAN ENERGY – PROJECT WILL EXPAND WIND PORTFOLIO TO MORE THAN 700 MEGAWATTS ACROSS SIX STATES; 11/05/2018 – U.S. Water’s Cambridge and Plymouth Facilities Win Minnesota Governor’s Safety Award; 02/05/2018 – Allete 1Q Rev $358.2M; 02/05/2018 – Allete 1Q Net $51M; 15/03/2018 – Allete Unit to Build, Own and Operate 80-Megawatt Wind Energy Facility Near Great Falls, Montana; 11/05/2018 – U.S. Water’s Cambridge and Plymouth Facilities Win Minnesota Governor’s Safety Award; 02/05/2018 – ALLETE 1Q OPER REV. $358.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 2.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold MNTA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 92.71 million shares or 2.57% less from 95.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) for 1.29M shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Co invested 0% in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA). Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership stated it has 97,695 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 75 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank owns 18,500 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0% or 381,624 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 8,094 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 61,946 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md has 0.01% invested in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) for 5.38M shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) or 178,296 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 12 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0% invested in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA). Primecap Mgmt Communications Ca owns 3.09 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 290,695 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Voya Inv Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) for 40,059 shares.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $4.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 3.19 million shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $48.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zogenix Inc by 362,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.51M shares, and cut its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment is 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 17 investors sold ALE shares while 68 reduced holdings. only 37 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 35.62 million shares or 0.34% more from 35.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winch Advisory Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Signaturefd Lc holds 355 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Llc holds 0.04% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. 151,589 were accumulated by Parametric Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 0.02% in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 13,200 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 10,057 shares. Michigan-based Ww Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE). Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) for 45,503 shares. Ls Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 2,501 shares. Glenmede Company Na invested in 0% or 124 shares. Amp Cap owns 11,560 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Loomis Sayles Company Ltd Partnership stated it has 274,211 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE). Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE).

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10B and $645.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (NYSE:DOC) by 27,320 shares to 529,949 shares, valued at $9.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 22,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX).