As Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Valuation Declined, Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Lifted by $483,120 Its Stake; Oneok New (OKE) Shareholder Three Peaks Capital Management Lifted Stake

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 34.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 25,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 97,082 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.68M, up from 71,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $76.2. About 2.05M shares traded or 3.00% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 99.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 8,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 17,629 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $987,000, up from 8,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $55.68. About 2.17 million shares traded or 32.64% up from the average. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28; 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold TAP shares while 149 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 154.07 million shares or 2.41% less from 157.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Skba Management Limited Liability holds 219,500 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab reported 0.04% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). M&T National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Aviva Public Limited has 0.03% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Synovus Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Cibc World Mkts invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Stevens Capital Lp invested in 3,672 shares. 1.09M were accumulated by Legal General Grp Public Limited Co. Narwhal Cap owns 24,996 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.07% or 45,549 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Associate holds 0.01% or 10,405 shares in its portfolio. 157,706 were accumulated by Sg Americas Lc. American holds 64,614 shares. Piedmont Advsrs reported 4,514 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon holds 0.02% or 1.42 million shares in its portfolio.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $90.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8,252 shares to 8,794 shares, valued at $479,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graham Hldgs Co (NYSE:GHC) by 622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,472 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold OKE shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford accumulated 1,582 shares. Private Co Na holds 0.05% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 3,824 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.12% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Atria Investments Limited Co has invested 0.04% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Axa, a France-based fund reported 20,291 shares. Cls Invests Limited Co, Nebraska-based fund reported 2,515 shares. Bahl & Gaynor holds 0.34% or 671,185 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Int Group Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 10,395 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com reported 1.41M shares. One Mgmt Limited Liability reported 3,597 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 728,060 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 5,471 are owned by Washington Trust Retail Bank. Farmers Merchants Investments Inc holds 7,969 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Alps Advisors Inc reported 675,542 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 3.33 million shares.