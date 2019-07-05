As Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Stock Value Declined, Symons Capital Management Raised Position by $2.37 Million; International Value Advisers Stake In Astronics (ATRO) Was Increased

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 39.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 40,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 141,342 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43 million, up from 101,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $56.86. About 760,903 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 3.51% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%; 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees Underlying Effective Tax Rate in the Range of 18%-22 % for 2018; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP); 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company June Investor Events; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees 2018 Capital Spending $670 Million, Plus or Minus 10%

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Astronics Corp (ATRO) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 115,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.39 million, up from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Astronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.01. About 159,766 shares traded. Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) has risen 39.41% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRO News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Astronics May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs; 28/03/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Certifies and Delivers New UltraLite In-Seat Power System; 09/04/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Introduces New USB Type-C In-Seat Power System; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – ENDED FIRST QUARTER WITH BACKLOG OF $398.6 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS 1Q EPS 11C, EST. 36C; 09/04/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Introduces New Wireless Charging Module; 02/04/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Awarded Aircraft Power Contracts with Multiple Asia-Pacific Airlines; 17/04/2018 – Astronics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 34th Straight Drop; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP ATRO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $779.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Astronics 1Q EPS 11c

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61 billion and $2.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc. Series A by 92,284 shares to 3.65 million shares, valued at $58.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) by 201,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.89 million shares, and cut its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA).

More notable recent Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Astronics To Buy Freedom Communication Technologies For $22M – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 14, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Astronics Selected to Supply One of the Largest U.S. Airlines with Innovative Inflight Entertainment Hardware Solutions – Business Wire” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trade Headlines Arenâ€™t What They Used to Be – Nasdaq” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Strong Buy Stocks for March 26th – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold ATRO shares while 29 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 3.07% less from 21.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO). Scout Invs has 0.09% invested in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) for 133,254 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp has 7,715 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 5,214 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 32,963 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 635,859 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Tower Rech Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 126 shares or 0% of its portfolio. White Pine Lc has 37,045 shares. Hgk Asset Inc reported 11,643 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd invested in 27,658 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.37M are held by Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability. Ack Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.18 million shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.1% or 211,057 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0% in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO).

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15M and $232.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2,596 shares to 61,169 shares, valued at $9.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sibanye Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SBGL) by 75,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,758 shares, and cut its stake in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS).