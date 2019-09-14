As Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder United Asset Strategies Trimmed Its Holding; Masco (MAS) Shareholder Ing Groep Nv Has Lowered Stake

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 51.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 50,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 47,011 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63M, down from 97,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $57.17. About 1.36M shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500.

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 58.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 8,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 5,810 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $228,000, down from 14,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.2. About 2.04M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold MAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 247.71 million shares or 2.49% less from 254.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel has invested 2.13% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Moreover, Yhb Investment Advsr has 0.04% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 5,670 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Reinhart Prtnrs Incorporated accumulated 1.64% or 445,242 shares. Cwm Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Hexavest accumulated 0% or 263 shares. Nomura holds 0.06% or 354,100 shares. Illinois-based Allstate has invested 0.04% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Creative Planning holds 0% or 22,133 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 772,137 shares. Brinker invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Sadoff Invest Mngmt Lc reported 2.74% stake. Boston Ptnrs has invested 0.23% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Huntington Bank has invested 0.04% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Nbw Cap Ltd Company reported 104,710 shares.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $205.51M for 15.21 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $5.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 49,176 shares to 152,298 shares, valued at $9.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemours Co by 14,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,537 shares, and has risen its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR).

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $435.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 22,104 shares to 96,162 shares, valued at $6.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 29,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,518 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (USFR).

Analysts await Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 20.11% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.84 per share. TAP’s profit will be $318.40 million for 9.72 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Molson Coors Brewing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold TAP shares while 149 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 154.07 million shares or 2.41% less from 157.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 198,572 are owned by Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. 601,158 are owned by Diamond Hill. The Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Medical Tru has invested 0.23% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Pinnacle Limited invested in 0.01% or 10,405 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 24 shares. Gam Ag accumulated 0.16% or 74,837 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Gabelli Funds Limited Co holds 160,000 shares. 7,831 are held by Capstone Invest Advisors Limited Company. Private Advisor Grp Lc owns 5,189 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 15,382 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Asset Strategies has 0.6% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% or 376,563 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.02% or 7,907 shares in its portfolio.