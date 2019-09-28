As Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Stock Declined, Shareholder Palouse Capital Management Upped Position; As Esperion Therapeutics Ne (ESPR) Market Valuation Declined, Rafferty Asset Management Has Upped Stake

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 27.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 26,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 122,209 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84 million, up from 96,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $57.47. About 1.60 million shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne (ESPR) by 35.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 24,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.50% . The institutional investor held 93,259 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.34M, up from 68,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $37.78. About 417,080 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 07/03/2018 Esperion PhIII coming up $ESPR; 14/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics: Study Met Primary Endpoint With 30% Additional LDL-C Lowering; 10/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics 1Q Research and Development Expenses $40.9M; 30/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a; 14/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. – ESPR; 10/05/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 27/03/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS INC – BEMPEDOIC ACID ADDED-ON TO A PCSK9 INHIBITOR OBSERVED TO BE SAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED IN THIS STUDY; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Adds Esperion Therapeutics, Exits Cavium

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11 million and $277.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 26,627 shares to 51,136 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $5.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 69,000 shares to 410,711 shares, valued at $28.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 5,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,149 shares, and cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).