As Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Stock Declined, Holder Palouse Capital Management Increased Its Stake; Charter Trust Company Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Raised by $1.36 Million

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 40.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 765 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,656 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, up from 1,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Malaysia’s Mahathir wins historic election; 24/05/2018 – Here’s Amazon’s explanation for the Alexa eavesdropping scandal A couple says their device secretly recorded a private conversation of theirs and sent it to an acquaintance; 24/04/2018 – Axios: Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase are expected to pick the CEO for their health care partnership within…; 04/04/2018 – Aging US warehouses unfit to handle Amazon and e-commerce boom; 17/05/2018 – The Jeff Bezos quote that Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman uses to stay competitive; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s sellers are going global, helping the company generate big profits; 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Checking-Account Threat Puts Regional Banks on Defensive; 06/03/2018 – Amazon: Ultrafast Delivery From Whole Foods Market Is Now Available in Six Cities Through Prime Now, More to Come in 201; 16/05/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon is building a `health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend healthcare

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 8,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 96,068 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73M, up from 87,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $51.88. About 1.26M shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees 2018 Capital Spending $670 Million, Plus or Minus 10%; 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low; 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 11/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA: MOLSON BREWERY WORKERS RATIFY NEW PACT; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP); 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 11/05/2018 – Michael Kors and Molson Coors are drastically different, but in a key way. @JimCramer breaks it down

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11 million and $260.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 27,778 shares to 43,464 shares, valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,792 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 10,206 shares to 39,475 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 3,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,700 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).