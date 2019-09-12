As Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Stock Declined, Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Boosted by $483,120 Its Position; As Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined, Optimum Investment Advisors Boosted Holding by $1.05 Million

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 30.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 2,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,367 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50 million, up from 9,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.48B market cap company. The stock increased 3.64% or $13.45 during the last trading session, reaching $382.94. About 8.41M shares traded or 85.96% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – BOEING: DEAL TO SEE ANNUAL COST SAVINGS OF ABOUT $70M BY 2021; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. OFFICIAL SAYS SURCHARGE REDUCTION WILL MAKE U.S. GOODS AND SERVICES MORE COMPETITIVE ON WORLD MARKET; 13/04/2018 – IF RUSSIAN LEGISLATION ADOPTED RUSSIA WILL STOP EXPORTING TITANIUM TO BOEING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN SENATOR; 16/03/2018 – BOEING – KENNETH DUBERSTEIN TO BE NOMINATED FOR RE-ELECTION AT MEETING AS A DIRECTOR TO SERVE AN ADDITIONAL YEAR FROM 2018 TO 2019; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Boeing’s Acquisition of KLX Is Conditioned Upon the Successful Divestment and Separation of Energy Services Group; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG ADDRESSES POLITICO SPACE FORUM; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Xerox scraps $6.1 bln Fujifilm deal; 17/04/2018 – China to open auto market as trade tensions simmer; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA LTD 601111.SS – CATALOGUE PRICE OF BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT IS ABOUT US$300 MLN; 05/04/2018 – BA: Air Force “F-15K aircraft returning to base in Gyeongbuk Chilgok-gun” (breaking news)

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 99.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 8,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 17,629 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $987,000, up from 8,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $56.38. About 1.68 million shares traded or 2.23% up from the average. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 11/05/2018 – Michael Kors and Molson Coors are drastically different, but in a key way. @JimCramer breaks it down; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Molson Coors, Cuts Spirit Aero

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold TAP shares while 149 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 154.07 million shares or 2.41% less from 157.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hawaii-based Ckw Financial Group has invested 0.01% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 9,261 shares. 16,456 were accumulated by First Personal Finance Service. Geode Ltd Liability reported 2.78 million shares. 7,271 are held by Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs stated it has 5,772 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% or 24,480 shares in its portfolio. Narwhal Capital Management owns 24,996 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Zeke Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 2,342 shares. Palouse Cap Management holds 122,209 shares. James Investment holds 143,586 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) invested in 0% or 54 shares. Us Comml Bank De holds 0% or 17,306 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.12% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) or 153,173 shares.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $90.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,506 shares to 9,586 shares, valued at $934,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graham Hldgs Co (NYSE:GHC) by 622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,472 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Illinois-based Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.51% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Meritage Mngmt has 0.87% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 23,520 shares. South Street Advisors Lc owns 0.18% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,637 shares. Cohen Lawrence B has invested 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Clark Capital Mngmt Grp Inc accumulated 0.1% or 13,031 shares. Jacobs & Com Ca reported 45,459 shares stake. Lafleur & Godfrey Limited Liability Com stated it has 2.64% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jefferies Group Inc Llc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bluestein R H & reported 90,029 shares. Cypress Funds Ltd Liability Co invested 5.73% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited accumulated 0.13% or 4,140 shares. Everett Harris Ca holds 0.04% or 4,470 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg accumulated 2.26M shares. Reilly Finance Advsr Ltd Com reported 2,354 shares.