As Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Shares Declined, Shareholder American Financial Group Has Lowered Its Position; Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stock Rose While Allen Investment Management Trimmed by $21.28 Million Its Holding

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 46.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 49,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 57,592 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.81M, down from 107,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $6.06 during the last trading session, reaching $533.24. About 269,608 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $53.28. About 603,688 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees 2018 Capital Spending $670 Million, Plus or Minus 10%; 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%; 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES; 11/05/2018 – Michael Kors and Molson Coors are drastically different, but in a key way. @JimCramer breaks it down; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees Underlying Effective Tax Rate in the Range of 18%-22 % for 2018; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company June Investor Events; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 earnings per share, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $596.90M for 20.60 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 109,676 shares to 955,887 shares, valued at $146.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 544,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

Analysts await Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 20.11% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.84 per share. TAP’s profit will be $318.72 million for 9.06 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Molson Coors Brewing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.29% negative EPS growth.

