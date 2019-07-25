As Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Share Value Declined, Symons Capital Management Has Upped Stake; Strs Ohio Has Boosted Its Holding in Anadarko Petroleum (APC) by $453,825

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 10,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 288,370 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.12 million, up from 278,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $73.46. About 2.69M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ‘MOTIVATED’ TO ADD MORE BUYBACKS IF CASH FLOWS PERSIST; 15/03/2018 – Anadarko Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO SEES FY SALES VOLUME 240 TO 250 MMBOE, SAW 238 TO 248; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $77; 27/03/2018 – Algeria’s 2017 energy export volumes slip, earnings up -c.bank; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Pete 1Q EPS 22c; 14/03/2018 – Anadarko at Group Breakfast Hosted By Tuohy Brs Today; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum: Ernest a. Leyendecker EVP, Exploration to Retire; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 39.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 40,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 141,342 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43 million, up from 101,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $56.2. About 1.19 million shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 3.51% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 11/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA: MOLSON BREWERY WORKERS RATIFY NEW PACT; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Michael Kors and Molson Coors are drastically different, but in a key way. @JimCramer breaks it down; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees Underlying Effective Tax Rate in the Range of 18%-22 % for 2018; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees 2018 Capital Spending $670 Million, Plus or Minus 10%

