As Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Share Price Declined, Symons Capital Management Increased Its Holding by $2.37 Million; As Flir Sys Com (FLIR) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Endurance Wealth Management Cut by $689,490 Its Holding

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 39.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 40,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 141,342 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43M, up from 101,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $53.99. About 6.73 million shares traded or 312.34% up from the average. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES; 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Molson Coors, Cuts Spirit Aero; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company June Investor Events; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc Com (FLIR) by 83.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 14,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 2,950 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141,000, down from 17,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $49.66. About 797,015 shares traded or 5.08% up from the average. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – STATE DEPT. CONCLUDES $30M SETTLEMENT W/ FLIR SYSTEMS; 25/04/2018 – OES: U.S. Department of State Concludes $30 Million Settlement of Alleged Export Violations by FLIR Systems, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Rev $439.6M; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F; 01/05/2018 – FLIR Introduces Saros, FLIR’s Next-Generation Outdoor Perimeter Security Camera Line for Commercial Businesses; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-L3’s growth strategy guided by credit rating risk; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC – BOARD APPROVED EXTENSION OF JIM CANNON’S EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT THROUGH APRIL 2022; 07/03/2018 Flir Trading Activity Rises to Almost Five Times 20 Day Average; 28/03/2018 – FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Zenmuse XT2 Dual-Sensor Commercial Drone Camera

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15M and $232.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 59,094 shares to 57,896 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Aes Corp. (NYSE:AES) by 27,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 601,800 shares, and cut its stake in Sibanye Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SBGL).

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $80.10 million for 21.04 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $610.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 17,701 shares to 76,728 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P U.S. Value Etf (IUSV) by 8,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL).