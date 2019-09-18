As Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed by $15.79 Million Its Position; Boston Partners Boosted Holding in Spirit Airls (SAVE)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 44.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 287,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 355,293 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.90 million, down from 642,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $55.68. About 2.17 million shares traded or 32.64% up from the average. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – Molson Coors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees Underlying Effective Tax Rate in the Range of 18%-22 % for 2018; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson

Boston Partners increased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 869.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 485,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The institutional investor held 540,967 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.92M, up from 55,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $38.69. About 936,541 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Loss/Shr 66c; 09/03/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION SAYS SPIRIT AIRLINES GROUND STOP CANCELED -TWEET; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Spirit Air; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED CASM EX-FUEL DOWN 3 PCT TO 4 PCT; 11/05/2018 – Budget carrier Spirit Airlines to start offering in-flight Wi-Fi; 09/05/2018 – Tyvor Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Spirit Air; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines would be the first U.S. ultra-low cost carrier to offer Wi-Fi on board; 09/03/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues.…; 06/03/2018 SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CONFIDENT CO CAN ACHIEVE FLATTISH CASM EX-FUEL IN 2019 – PRESENTATION; 02/04/2018 – SAVE TO BUY 14 A319-100 AIRCRAFT CURRENTLY OPERATED UNDER LEASE

Analysts await Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 20.11% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.84 per share. TAP’s profit will be $318.32M for 9.47 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Molson Coors Brewing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.29% negative EPS growth.

