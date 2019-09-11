As Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Clarkston Capital Partners Has Upped Its Stake; As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Declined, Pioneer Investment Management Has Decreased Holding

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 79,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 922,612 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.92M, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $135.37. About 1.88M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: COULD BE $2-3B OF ONE-TIME COSTS TO BREAK UP COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF, AVISTA/HYDRO ONE IN SETTLEMENT TALKS; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 83,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.65M, up from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $56.46. About 1.02M shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76 million and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,057 shares to 347,099 shares, valued at $40.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 2,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,825 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $70.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huya Inc by 21,299 shares to 95,897 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 41,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.69B for 16.84 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

