As Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Decreased Position by $4.89 Million; As The Travelers Companies (TRV) Market Valuation Rose, Auxier Asset Management Cut Its Stake by $1.03 Million

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 82,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8.63M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $514.83 million, down from 8.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.29. About 987,705 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 3.51% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 7,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,261 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.54M, down from 69,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in The Travelers Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $154.39. About 304,259 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 21/05/2018 – TCS World Travel Poised to Meet the Needs of Affluent Travelers; 03/05/2018 – RadioResource: North Miami Beach Gets Travelers Information Station Waiver; 02/04/2018 – Real-Life Travelers Find ‘Firsts That Last’ in North Carolina; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net Investment Income $603M; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Return on Equity 11.5; 16/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Travelers CEO’s compensation withdrawn; 24/04/2018 – Travelers’ Profit Gets Lift From Premiums, Investments; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q REV. $7.29B, EST. $7.32B; 02/05/2018 – TripAdvisor reveals 2018 Travelers’ Choice awards for Vacation Rentals winners; 30/04/2018 – Cambria Hotels Enables Business Travelers to “Travel Like a Boss”

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $2.46 earnings per share, up 35.91% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.81 per share. TRV’s profit will be $642.72M for 15.69 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.07% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, down 12.77% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.88 per share. TAP’s profit will be $355.45 million for 8.12 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Molson Coors Brewing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 215.38% EPS growth.

