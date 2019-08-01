As Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Market Valuation Declined, Arlington Value Capital Has Lowered Its Position; Capital International Sarl Trimmed Holding in Moodys (MCO) by $1.09 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 30,150 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46M, down from 36,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $218.4. About 402,139 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MAPFRE GLOBAL RISKS IFSR TO A2; OTLK STABLE; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK ON MEXICO’S RATINGS TO STABLE FROM; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Cifc Funding 2014-II-R, Ltd; 30/03/2018 – Tesla “faces liquidity pressures due to its large negative free cash flow and the pending maturities of convertible bonds,” a Moody’s release said Tuesday; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s changes to stable outlook on Daycoval, BNDESPar, B3 S.A. and ltaúsa’s ratings; affirms debt and issuer ratings; 17/04/2018 – Tesla Recalls May Disrupt Cash Flow in Lease Bonds, Moody’s Says; 23/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS SOUTH AFRICA’S LONG-TERM AND SHORT-TERM FOREIGN-CURRENCY BOND CEILINGS ARE ALSO UNCHANGED AT A3/PRIME-2; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 To Rockland County, Ny’s Golt Bonds; Assigns Mig 1 To Tans; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Orkuveita Reykjavikur’s Rating To Ba1; Stable Outlook; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES GREYSTAR’S RATINGS TO B1 FROM B2

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 42.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 425,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The hedge fund held 577,321 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.44 million, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 1.29M shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees Underlying Effective Tax Rate in the Range of 18%-22 % for 2018; 16/03/2018 – Molson Coors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Molson Coors, Cuts Spirit Aero; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings.

Arlington Value Capital Llc, which manages about $404.14M and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cimpress N V by 527,010 shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $168.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 265,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings.