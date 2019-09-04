As Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (TAP) Share Price Declined, Intrepid Capital Management Has Upped Its Position; Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Decreased Its Stake in Helmerich & Payne (HP) as Shares Declined

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 7,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 123,641 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.87 million, down from 130,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $37.11. About 171,107 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Still Seeing Additional Demand for Super-Spec Rigs; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Expect Increases in Avg Dayrates for Co’s Rigs in U.S. Land Spot Market to Accelerate in Next Few Mos; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q U.S. Land Revenue Days Rose Approximately 2; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Smith to Replace Juan Pablo Tardio as CFO Upon His Retirement in June; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Cites Continued Improvement in Market Conditions; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Higher Oil Prices Bode Well for Increasing Drilling Demand, Continuing Dayrate Improvement; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Again Raises FY18 Capital Spending View; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Loss/Shr 12c

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (TAP) by 75.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 7,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The hedge fund held 16,741 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $999,000, up from 9,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 67,426 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees 2018 Capital Spending $670 Million, Plus or Minus 10%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP); 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES; 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.24 EPS, up 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. HP’s profit will be $26.26 million for 38.66 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc invested in 314,806 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Menta Cap Ltd Com reported 0.11% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). First Dallas Secs accumulated 0.99% or 24,790 shares. Skba Cap Management Limited Liability owns 163,400 shares or 1.46% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested 0.01% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Alyeska Invest Group Inc Lp has invested 0.3% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Stephens Inc Ar reported 0.03% stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Stifel Finance Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Mackay Shields holds 0.02% or 46,035 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% or 27,909 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Ins has 14,295 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corp has invested 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Old Republic Intl reported 676,500 shares. Moreover, Gradient Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 2,905 shares.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 123,955 shares to 243,134 shares, valued at $11.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 67,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 515,479 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Protective Ins Corp Cl B by 108,627 shares to 804,881 shares, valued at $14.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradata Corp Del Com (NYSE:TDC) by 93,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,854 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap owns 106,500 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc, a California-based fund reported 140 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & Company has 0.08% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Tru Fund has invested 0.05% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). M&T State Bank Corporation invested in 7,557 shares or 0% of the stock. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 26,772 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd has 0.04% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Pictet North America Advisors has 0.11% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Clearbridge Limited Liability Com reported 2,231 shares. James Investment Research holds 0.28% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) or 73,030 shares. First Personal Fincl Svcs reported 17,108 shares. American Natl Registered Advisor holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 8,547 shares. Moreover, Verition Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 18,717 shares. Schroder Invest Management Grp, Maine-based fund reported 20,568 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP).