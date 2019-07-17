As Molson Coors Brewing Class B (TAP) Valuation Declined, Interocean Capital Trimmed Stake by $563,981; Brookfield Asset Management Has Lifted Its Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) Holding by $34.76 Million

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) by 39.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 2.04 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7.17M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.91M, up from 5.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rlj Lodging Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $17.49. About 1.67M shares traded or 50.40% up from the average. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 14.01% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 16/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST RLJ.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 28/03/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $262,000 PER KEY; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – WILL MAKE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH RESPECT TO ROLES OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER IN NEAR TERM; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS INTENDS TO RUN A SLATE OF TWO DIRECTOR CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION AT RLJ LODGING TRUSTS’ 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST PRESIDENT-CEO ROSS H. BIERKAN WILL RETIRE; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS -RLJ LODGING TRUST SHOULD FORM SPECIAL COMMITTEE FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES IN LIGHT OF “UNDERVALUATION”, BUYER INTEREST LAST YEAR; 12/03/2018 RLJ Lodging Trust Completes Early Redemption of Senior Secured Notes; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $429.6M; 10/04/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces CEO Succession – Leslie D. Hale to Become President and Chief Executive Officer

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Class B (TAP) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 9,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 208,810 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.46M, down from 218,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 1.46 million shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 3.51% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees Underlying Effective Tax Rate in the Range of 18%-22 % for 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP); 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company June Investor Events; 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low

More notable recent Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Buzz May Be Over for New Age Beverages Stock for Awhile – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Molson Coors Brewing Company to Webcast 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Molson Coors Brewing Company’s (NYSE:TAP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Why Is the World’s Largest Brewing Company Now Coming to Market With Its IPO? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “TAP Stock Sinks After Analyst Drubbing – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.64 EPS, down 12.77% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.88 per share. TAP’s profit will be $355.57M for 8.31 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Molson Coors Brewing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 215.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Where Ashford Hospitality Went Wrong And The Best Alternative – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “SunTrust Downgrades Hilton Hotels And RLJ Lodging Trust – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) CEO Leslie Hale on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Banco Macro SA (BMA) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

