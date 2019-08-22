As Molina Healthcare (MOH) Valuation Rose, Holder Atika Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.41 Million; Bank Amer (BAC) Stake Maintained by Loews Corp

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 44.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 21,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98 million, down from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $131.93. About 92,855 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE REPORTS PRICING OF SYNTHETIC EXCHANGE TRANSAC; 24/05/2018 – Thomas L. Tran Named New Chief Financial Officer of Molina Healthcare as Joseph W. White Announces Retirement; 30/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Investors; 24/05/2018 – Molina Health Chief Financial Officer Joseph W. White Announces Retirement, Effective June 4; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 Molina Healthcare Announces Pricing of Synthetic Exchange Transaction; 24/05/2018 – Molina Health: Mr. White Will be Succeeded by Thomas L. Tran; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – PURSUANT TO PRICING CO AGREED TO REPURCHASE FROM NOTEHOLDERS AGGREGATE OF $96.8 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 1.625% NOTES; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Services Cuts Cigna, Buys More Molina; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – BOARD APPOINTED THOMAS L. TRAN AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JUNE 4, 2018

Loews Corp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 3790.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 399,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 409,582 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.30 million, up from 10,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $27.21. About 26.43 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 23/05/2018 – VMware Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 09/04/2018 – Brazil’s XP Hires Bank of America’s Luketic as Head of Research; 23/03/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – BANK OF AMERICA ASSIGNED RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE IN SYNDICATE OF LENDERS PROVIDING FINANCING FOR RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER FOR SKY; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips; 30/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 27/03/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse disclose UK pay gaps; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 20/03/2018 – BofA Is Said to Seek Some Margin Loan Sales After Steinhoff Loss; 14/05/2018 – Oil Recovery Leaves Bank of America Betting on Energy State Debt

