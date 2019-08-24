As Molina Healthcare (MOH) Valuation Rose, Capital Research Global Investors Has Cut by $75.43 Million Its Stake; As Crane (CR) Share Value Declined, Holder Gardner Russo & Gardner Cut Stake

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in Crane (CR) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 4,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The hedge fund held 102,593 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.68M, down from 106,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in Crane for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $72.81. About 291,866 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – FLUID HANDLING ORDER BACKLOG WAS $281 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $262 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – Crane Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – CRANE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.31, EST. $1.27; 23/04/2018 – CRANE BOOSTS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – Correct: Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.65; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.65 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co: Off to ‘Solid Start’ and Continues to ‘Pursue Opportunities That Could Provide Further Upside’; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Crane May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 17.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 534,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 2.60 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $369.33 million, down from 3.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $127.33. About 577,381 shares traded or 0.10% up from the average. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 24/05/2018 – Molina Health: Mr. White Will be Succeeded by Thomas L. Tran; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.24-Adj EPS $4.74; 10/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina; 25/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 29, 2018 (MOH); 24/05/2018 – MOLINA SELECTED FOR MEDICAID AWARDS IN STATE OF WASHINGTON; 24/05/2018 – Molina Health Chief Financial Officer Joseph W. White Announces Retirement, Effective June 4; 30/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Investors; 17/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare to Host Investor Day Meeting; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SAYS MAY RETURN TO OBAMACARE IN WISCONSIN, UTAH IN 2019; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 29, 2018 (MOH)

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Topbuild Corp by 654,538 shares to 1.70M shares, valued at $110.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Campus Communities Inc (Reit) (NYSE:ACC) by 1.20M shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Adr (NYSE:TEVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability has 0.16% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 21,166 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). 997 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Origin Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 2,286 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Northern Trust holds 0.02% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) or 499,360 shares. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Eagle Asset Management Inc invested in 17,180 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.07% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Earnest Partners Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.81% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Ajo LP has 68,524 shares. Sei accumulated 67,427 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0.02% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 46,160 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 7,587 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 207,500 were reported by Rock Springs Management Lp.

Analysts await Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 4.32% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CR’s profit will be $92.92M for 11.74 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Crane Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.90% negative EPS growth.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $154,767 activity.