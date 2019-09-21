As Molina Healthcare (MOH) Stock Value Rose, Sio Capital Management Decreased by $2.13 Million Its Holding; Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Position Has Raised by 10-15 Associates Inc

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 33.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 14,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.29 million, down from 44,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $114.56. About 917,656 shares traded or 68.02% up from the average. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 25/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA MAY SELL ACA INSURANCE IN WISCONSIN, UTAH IN 2019; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE CFO TO RETIRE; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 Rev $18.7B; 10/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH); 12/03/2018 – Molina Healthcare Awarded Texas CHIP Contracts; 08/04/2018 – New York Post: Yadier Molina tries to fight manager in benches-clearing face-off; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 29, 2018 (MOH); 22/04/2018 – DJ Molina Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOH)

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 23,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 370,797 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.71M, up from 347,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.14. About 8.32 million shares traded or 124.00% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boys Arnold Company, North Carolina-based fund reported 7,762 shares. Oppenheimer invested in 833,316 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Mirae Asset Glob Invests accumulated 4.62 million shares. Palladium Lc owns 8,006 shares. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo holds 41,623 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Aperio Group accumulated 14,788 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association holds 857,453 shares. Ironsides Asset Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.25% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp Tn reported 0.08% stake. Rh Dinel Counsel Incorporated invested 1.54% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Wesbanco State Bank owns 20,292 shares. 1.35 million are owned by Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Company. Van Eck Associate has invested 0% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0.02% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 10,372 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mngmt Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 35,740 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

Analysts await Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.72 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.72 per share. MOH’s profit will be $170.57M for 10.53 P/E if the $2.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.11 actual earnings per share reported by Molina Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.54% negative EPS growth.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $414.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 49,756 shares to 157,184 shares, valued at $21.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Catalyst Biosciences Inc by 60,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 514,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).