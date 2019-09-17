As Molina Healthcare (MOH) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Maverick Capital LTD Decreased Holding by $1.32 Million; As Eaton Plc Shs Isin (ETN) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Sandhill Capital Partners Lowered by $5.89 Million Its Stake

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 18.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 9,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 40,560 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.81 million, down from 49,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $114.95. About 350,619 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 Net $272M-Net $306M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Molina Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOH); 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – BOARD APPOINTED THOMAS L. TRAN AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JUNE 4, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Gustavo Molina, d/b/a GM Trucking; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.24-Adj EPS $4.74; 10/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina; 24/05/2018 – Molina Health: Mr. White Will be Succeeded by Thomas L. Tran; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 EPS $4.00-EPS $4.50; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE REPORTS PRICING OF SYNTHETIC EXCHANGE TRANSAC

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin (ETN) by 37.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc sold 70,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 118,336 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.86M, down from 189,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $85.76. About 942,657 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,475 are held by Rodgers Brothers Incorporated. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.15% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Citadel Advisors Lc accumulated 6,672 shares. Prospector Ltd Liability Corp holds 95,550 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Spc Financial owns 9,349 shares. Bessemer Ltd holds 1,950 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Sageworth Tru accumulated 8,016 shares. Calamos Ltd Llc invested 0.03% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Anchor has invested 0.8% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Williams Jones & Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt stated it has 10,437 shares. United Kingdom-based River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 0% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Alps Advisors, Colorado-based fund reported 454,919 shares. Wheatland Advisors Inc accumulated 4,741 shares.

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $570.29 million and $788.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avanos Med Inc Com by 23,204 shares to 397,462 shares, valued at $17.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 9,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eaton downgraded to Neutral at Baird – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Eaton’s eMobility Division Inks Another Deal – Nasdaq” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 14% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.80M for 13.92 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

More notable recent Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The ECB Launches Another Round Of Bond-Buying – The Policy Market – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deutsche Bank likes CVS Health, sees 42% upside – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “KeyBanc Upgrades Inovalon, Remains Bullish On Future Expectations – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “We Think Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold MOH shares while 109 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 58.99 million shares or 15.94% less from 70.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tobam invested in 0.01% or 1,030 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Company owns 2,435 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Maverick Cap Limited owns 40,560 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Huntington Retail Bank stated it has 0% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). 74,368 were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Company. Sandy Spring Natl Bank reported 400 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 10,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 45,420 were accumulated by Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Com. Moreover, Ameritas Invest Prns has 0.12% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 18,218 shares. Tealwood Asset Mgmt accumulated 19,279 shares or 1.12% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 8,173 shares. First Personal invested 0% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 6,520 shares. 4,187 are owned by Ls Investment Advsr Ltd. Captrust holds 95 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.72 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.72 per share. MOH’s profit will be $170.58 million for 10.57 P/E if the $2.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.11 actual EPS reported by Molina Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.54% negative EPS growth.