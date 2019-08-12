As Molina Healthcare (MOH) Stock Rose, Wells Fargo & Company Has Boosted Stake by $13.72 Million; Great West Life Assurance Company Has Increased Its Manhattan Assocs (MANH) Stake by $796,345

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 58.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 97,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 264,942 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.61 million, up from 167,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $134.44. About 470,933 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – PURSUANT TO PRICING CO AGREED TO REPURCHASE FROM NOTEHOLDERS AGGREGATE OF $96.8 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 1.625% NOTES; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q EPS $1.64; 17/03/2018 – Mets Merized: MMO Exclusive: Two-Time Gold Glove Catcher, Bengie Molina; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Cardinals going all-out with cups after Yadier Molina’s groin horror; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.24-Adj EPS $4.74; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH); 06/03/2018 – Molina Health: Transactions Won’t Have Material Impact on Company’s Cash Position; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA MAY SELL ACA INSURANCE IN WISCONSIN, UTAH IN 2019; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q Net $107M

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (MANH) by 35.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 14,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.42% . The institutional investor held 55,080 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, up from 40,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Manhattan Assocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $85.11. About 247,243 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Maintains 2018 Full-Yr Guidance; 13/03/2018 Manhattan Associates Named a Top Workplace in Atlanta for Sixth Straight Year; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.48 TO $1.52, EST. $1.50; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES MAINTAINS 2018 GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 EPS $1.23-EPS $1.27; 22/05/2018 – Keystone Logic is a Gold Sponsor at the Manhattan Associates Momentum 2018 Conference; 04/05/2018 – Mercury Home Textile Sews Up Deal with Manhattan Associates to Enable Omnichannel Transformation; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation lndustry’s Biggest Challenges; 17/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Names Global Supply Chain Technology Leader Linda Hollembaek to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 5,122 shares to 29,895 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 216,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 782,855 shares, and cut its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold MANH shares while 88 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 68.69 million shares or 0.34% less from 68.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset owns 65 shares. Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) or 6,464 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 9,010 shares. Moreover, Trustmark Bankshares Department has 0% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 610 shares. Hightower Advsrs holds 0% or 3,905 shares. State Bank Of America De has 0.01% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 872,933 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 31,408 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 57,340 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Management owns 487,267 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bancorp has invested 0.01% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 4.46M shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated owns 78,279 shares. Gotham Asset Llc has 76,896 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 11,161 shares.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lsc Communications Inc by 342,140 shares to 69,435 shares, valued at $453,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 34,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,792 shares, and cut its stake in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

