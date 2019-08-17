As Molina Healthcare (MOH) Stock Rose, Atika Capital Management Cut Stake by $2.41 Million; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shareholder Parametrica Management LTD Has Lowered Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 44.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 21,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98 million, down from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $136.68. About 515,006 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 30/04/2018 – MOLINA REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES NET BENEFIT OF 38C/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q EPS $1.64; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SAYS MAY RETURN TO OBAMACARE IN WISCONSIN, UTAH IN 2019; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 EBITDA $724M-$768M; 24/05/2018 – Molina Health: Mr. White Will be Succeeded by Thomas L. Tran; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE REPORTS PRICING OF SYNTHETIC EXCHANGE TRANSAC; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q Rev $4.65B; 24/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Selected for Medicaid Contract Awards in All Eight Regions of the State of Washington Reprocurement; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – JOSEPH W. WHITE, CURRENTLY CFO, HAS ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 EPS $4.00-EPS $4.50

Parametrica Management Ltd decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 63.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametrica Management Ltd sold 8,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 4,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $222,000, down from 12,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 19.37M shares traded or 0.47% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Matt Egan: Breaking: #WellsFargo agrees to pay $480 million to settle claims it misled shareholders about fake account scandal; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING ADJOURNS FOR LUNCH BREAK; 23/04/2018 – IGNORE: WELLS FARGO 1Q RESULTS ADJUSTEMENT PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TPG Specialty Lending; 08/05/2018 – Conversations About Elder Needs Aren’t Happening, According to Wells Fargo Survey; 07/05/2018 – Trinity Industries at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Wells Fargo nears $1 bln settlement for loan abuses; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CONCLUDES ANNUAL MEETING; 20/04/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: (AP) – Wells Fargo hit with $1 billion fine for auto loan and mortgage abuses

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin And Inc Tn invested in 0.53% or 36,435 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank stated it has 526,778 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Mcdonald Investors Incorporated Ca reported 1.75 million shares or 7% of all its holdings. Northside Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 25,386 shares. Hennessy Inc owns 115,400 shares. Kamunting Street Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 105,000 shares or 6.11% of its portfolio. Qvt Fincl Limited Partnership reported 51,231 shares. Moreover, Birinyi Assocs Inc has 0.12% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 5,795 shares. Pioneer Tru Bancorp N A Or holds 74,705 shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. Old Bank In, a Indiana-based fund reported 60,546 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Co has 0.31% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 9,750 are owned by Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd. Fukoku Mutual Life Company holds 17,600 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, Magnetar Lc has 0.01% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Jacobs & Ca reported 10,780 shares stake.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.33 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.12% or 16,700 shares. Castleark Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 2,820 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.03% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 116,288 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.02% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) invested in 52 shares. Highland Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.08% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 5,108 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0.08% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 874,149 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Lingohr Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh holds 0.36% or 2,500 shares. 16,165 are held by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. South Dakota Council owns 0.07% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 23,900 shares. Massachusetts Ser Communication Ma holds 46,185 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Maryland-based Profund Advisors Lc has invested 0.05% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). 22,300 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 28,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $12.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA).

