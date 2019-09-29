As Molina Healthcare (MOH) Share Value Rose, Lmr Partners Llp Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.31 Million; Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Lifted Consolidated Edison (ED) Stake by $300,150 as Valuation Declined

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 42.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 3,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 11,522 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, up from 8,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $94.62. About 1.12 million shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 38.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 9,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 14,377 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06 million, down from 23,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $107.47. About 551,738 shares traded or 2.45% up from the average. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – BOARD APPOINTED THOMAS L. TRAN AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JUNE 4, 2018; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – JOSEPH W. WHITE, CURRENTLY CFO, HAS ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE; 24/05/2018 – THOMAS L. TRAN NAMED NEW CFO OF MOLINA HEALTHCARE; 20/03/2018 – Molina Healthcare Selects Connecture to Launch Multi-Channel Sales Portal for Medicare Business; 06/03/2018 – Molina Health: Transactions Won’t Have Material Impact on Company’s Cash Position; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC MOH.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $100; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 EBITDA $724M-$768M; 24/05/2018 – Molina Health: Mr. White Will be Succeeded by Thomas L. Tran; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $24.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 7,019 shares to 87 shares, valued at $8,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 11,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,778 shares, and cut its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $2.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 435,819 shares to 8.12M shares, valued at $102.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lg Display Co Ltd (NYSE:LPL) by 904,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Analysts await Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.72 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.72 per share. MOH’s profit will be $170.59M for 9.88 P/E if the $2.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.11 actual EPS reported by Molina Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.54% negative EPS growth.