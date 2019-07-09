As Molina Healthcare (MOH) Share Value Declined, First Mercantile Trust Co Has Decreased Its Stake; Chevron (CVX) Position Upped by Page Arthur B

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 64.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 3,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,135 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303,000, down from 6,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $136.21. About 156,293 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 52.38% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – ON A NET BASIS, CO WILL NOT RECEIVE PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTIONS, WILL PAY CUSTOMARY FEES AND EXPENSES IN CONNECTION THEREWITH; 17/03/2018 – Mets Merized: MMO Exclusive: Two-Time Gold Glove Catcher, Bengie Molina; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Cardinals going all-out with cups after Yadier Molina’s groin horror; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – BOARD APPOINTED THOMAS L. TRAN AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JUNE 4, 2018; 25/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 29, 2018 (MOH); 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q Medical Care Ratio Decreases to 86.1% From 88.4%; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH); 14/05/2018 – James Woys Joins Molina Healthcare as Executive Vice President of Health Plan Services; 13/03/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Gustavo Molina, d/b/a GM Trucking; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Services Cuts Cigna, Buys More Molina

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 35.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 2,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,085 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 7,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $123.91. About 1.71 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES 2ND WHEATSTONE TRAIN STARTING IN 2Q 2018; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 07/05/2018 – AZZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGES CHEVRON SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR “STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS”; 05/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 13/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280333 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 18/04/2018 – Daily Caller: Venezuela Imprisons Chevron Executives In Further Crackdown On Oil Producers; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON: TENGIZ FIELD ON TRACK FOR FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Says Dividend Growth Is Its Top Priority — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvest invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University has 2,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Charter Trust Co reported 108,351 shares stake. Birmingham Capital Mgmt Comm Al accumulated 55,400 shares. Drexel Morgan And Communication invested in 4,858 shares. Chase Investment Counsel accumulated 2,492 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fin Corporation invested 1.63% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Beach Investment Counsel Pa has invested 0.33% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Northpointe Lc has invested 1.23% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fayez Sarofim & reported 3.27% stake. Lifeplan Fincl Grp owns 1,030 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Tower Bridge reported 114,199 shares. Hengehold Capital Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 26,304 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. 4,596 were reported by Kopp Invest Advisors. First Mercantile Trust Com, a Tennessee-based fund reported 7,224 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. Shares for $532,950 were sold by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM.

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5,941 shares to 22,160 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 8,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Management holds 17,180 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Inc owns 1,186 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 27,153 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.03% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Prelude Cap Management Ltd holds 1,080 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Scout Invs reported 0.51% stake. The Maryland-based Rock Springs Capital Management Limited Partnership has invested 1.14% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Invesco Ltd holds 111,107 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.04% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.07% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Macquarie holds 0.01% or 31,215 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 68,612 shares. Profund Lc holds 7,441 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Swiss Bancshares accumulated 108,100 shares. Stifel Financial invested in 8,454 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $26,544 activity.

Analysts await Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.56 EPS, up 13.78% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.25 per share. MOH’s profit will be $160.94M for 13.30 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Molina Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% negative EPS growth.