As Molina Healthcare (MOH) Market Valuation Rose, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Boosted Its Holding; Tobam Lowered Its Edison International (EIX) Stake as Share Price Rose

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 5,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 86,960 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.45 million, up from 81,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $115.25. About 572,196 shares traded or 7.00% up from the average. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 25/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS INCLUDES NET BENEFIT OF 38C; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA AGREED TO BUYBACK ABOUT $96.8M AMOUNT OF 1.625% NOTES; 06/03/2018 Molina Healthcare Announces Pricing of Synthetic Exchange Transaction; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Molina Healthcare, Inc; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH); 12/03/2018 – Molina Healthcare Awarded Texas CHIP Contracts; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES NET BENEFIT OF 38C/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 EBITDA $724M-$768M

Tobam decreased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 21.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam sold 173,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 633,043 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.67M, down from 806,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $71.81. About 1.45 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ohio Edison Co. Rtgs; SACP Revised To ‘a+’; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SOCAL Edison – 03/22/2018 06:33 AM; 03/05/2018 – CON EDISON SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.15 TO $4.35, EST. $4.26; 26/04/2018 – Southern California Edison Declares Dividends; 08/03/2018 – EDISON WILL NEED 10 GW OF BATTERY STORAGE BY 2030: PIZARRO; 01/05/2018 – Edison International 1Q Cont Ops EPS 67c; 05/03/2018 Exclusive – Engie buys Edisonâs solar developer; 12/03/2018 – Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues update on Raven Russia (RUS); 15/03/2018 – Decommissioning Update Set for San Onofre Community Engagement Meeting; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – S CA Edison – 03/07/2018 11:37 AM

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $569.35M for 11.29 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

