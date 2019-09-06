As Mohawk Industries (Put) (MHK) Stock Value Declined, Nomura Holdings Lowered by $16.14 Million Its Stake; As Kansas City Southern (KSU) Share Value Rose, Scharf Investments Increased by $2.93 Million Its Stake

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (Put) (MHK) by 71.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 127,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 51,500 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.58 million, down from 178,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Mohawk Industries Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $119.24. About 135,367 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 26/04/2018 – Correct: Mohawk Sees 2Q Adj EPS $3.89-Adj EPS $3.98, Not EPS; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $3.89 TO $3.98, EST. $4.12; 13/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 13 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $2.41 BLN VS $2.22 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk Sees 2Q EPS $3.89-EPS $3.98; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Adj EPS $3.01; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Adds Mohawk Industries, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Mohawk Industries; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS $3.01, EST. $3

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 25,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.04M, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $128.48. About 226,304 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 15/05/2018 – GLG Partners Adds XL Group, Exits Kansas City Southern: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – FINAL RESOLUTION DISMISSES COFECE’S PRELIMINARY REPORT & FINDING OF LACK OF EFFECTIVE COMPETITION FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern: Final Resolution Dismisses Preliminary Report Issued by Investigating Authority of COFECE; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 05/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN INVESTING IN MEXICO RAIL CROSSING, SPUR; 16/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 24/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Promotion of Ginger L. Adamiak to Vice President Energy, Industrial Development and Commercial

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.61 million activity. BRUCKMANN BRUCE had bought 2,000 shares worth $235,375 on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold MHK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Co holds 0.35% or 117,827 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 6,538 shares. Moreover, Nomura Asset has 0.01% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 11,712 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Fenimore Asset Management Inc holds 359,627 shares. Bb&T has 0% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Capstone Investment Limited Liability invested in 0% or 2,956 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Co stated it has 3,055 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank holds 0% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) or 300 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt owns 0.03% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 17,547 shares. Campbell Inv Adviser Limited Liability Corp has 0.17% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Moreover, Lincoln Ltd Co has 0.56% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Natixis Advisors LP invested in 11,126 shares or 0.01% of the stock. M&T Fincl Bank reported 0.01% stake. Ameriprise Finance reported 0% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Analysts await Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.66 earnings per share, down 19.15% or $0.63 from last year’s $3.29 per share. MHK’s profit will be $193.66M for 11.21 P/E if the $2.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mohawk Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.96% negative EPS growth.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (Put) (NYSE:ABX) by 62,800 shares to 287,800 shares, valued at $3.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icici Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 112,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,531 shares, and has risen its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability reported 2,029 shares stake. Fifth Third Commercial Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 23,536 shares. 610,359 were reported by Raymond James And Associate. Thornburg Inv holds 1,364 shares. Moreover, Virtu Financial Lc has 0.11% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 16,052 shares. Fruth Inv Management holds 0.23% or 4,800 shares in its portfolio. Sun Life Financial invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Aperio Grp Ltd has 43,972 shares. Franklin Resources holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 752,775 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 3,750 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 73,993 shares. Focused Wealth accumulated 106 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% or 19,639 shares in its portfolio. Mesirow Inv Management invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). 213,659 are held by Barclays Public Limited Liability Company.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 32,980 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $128.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 53,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.51 million shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).