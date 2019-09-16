As Mohawk Industries (MHK) Valuation Declined, Holder Arizona State Retirement System Lowered Its Holding by $336,630; Guggenheim Capital Decreased Holding in Church & Dwight (CHD) as Stock Price Rose

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 8,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 122,649 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.96M, down from 131,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $72.38. About 2.46 million shares traded or 59.01% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500.

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 2,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 34,719 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12 million, down from 37,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Mohawk Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $122.45. About 675,750 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CHD’s profit will be $150.73M for 29.66 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) by 3,308 shares to 9,162 shares, valued at $858,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 159,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 6,441 shares to 52,073 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 7,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY).

Analysts await Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.66 EPS, down 19.15% or $0.63 from last year’s $3.29 per share. MHK’s profit will be $191.92M for 11.51 P/E if the $2.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual EPS reported by Mohawk Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.96% negative EPS growth.