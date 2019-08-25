As Mohawk Inds (MHK) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Principal Financial Group Has Cut Its Stake; As Dominion Energy Com Stk Np (D) Stock Declined, Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Upped by $554,116 Its Stake

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 36,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 722,536 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.15M, down from 759,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $112.09. About 645,510 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc Com Stk Np (D) by 74.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 17,049 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, up from 9,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc Com Stk Np for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $75.94. About 3.53M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.61 million activity. BRUCKMANN BRUCE also bought $235,375 worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold MHK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, down 20.06% or $0.66 from last year’s $3.29 per share. MHK’s profit will be $189.77 million for 10.65 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mohawk Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.00% negative EPS growth.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 364,675 shares to 3.64M shares, valued at $430.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 22,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4,353 shares to 10,087 shares, valued at $5.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spire Inc Com by 9,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,852 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of stock was bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.