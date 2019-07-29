As Mohawk Inds (MHK) Stock Value Declined, Holder Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Lowered by $327,600 Its Position; Travelers Companies Com (TRV) Stock Value Rose While Bsw Wealth Partners Decreased Its Holding by $356,063

Bsw Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners sold 2,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,372 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600,000, down from 6,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $148.75. About 972,635 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 16/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Travelers CEO’s compensation withdrawn; 03/05/2018 – RadioResource: North Miami Beach Gets Travelers Information Station Waiver; 30/05/2018 – With the French Taste, Areas Offers Guy Martin’s Latest Table to Travelers at Paris Aéroport; 18/04/2018 – Travelers Publishes Its 2017 Community Report; 02/04/2018 – Real-Life Travelers Find ‘Firsts That Last’ in North Carolina; 25/05/2018 – Record Number of Summer Travelers Will Find Hot Deals and Cool Treats at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport; 28/03/2018 – Royole Moon 3D Mobile Theater Gives Spring Breakers and Travelers lmmersive Excitement, Thrills, and Fun; 19/04/2018 – Exclusive Experiences Rank Highest with Luxury Travelers According to New Survey; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Reports First Quarter Net Income and Core Income per Diluted Share of $2.42 and $2.46, Respectively, Up 12% and 14%,; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Catastrophe Loss Net Of Reinsurance Pretax $354M

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 2,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $883,000, down from 9,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $124.42. About 2.30 million shares traded or 214.69% up from the average. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 35.45% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68M and $252.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Mcp Etf (IJH) by 18,217 shares to 58,085 shares, valued at $11.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Gold Trust Ishares (IAU) by 63,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,982 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Lw Crb Tg.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.11M for 15.69 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.00 million activity.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $459.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 4,895 shares to 15,095 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 1,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,937 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, down 20.06% or $0.66 from last year’s $3.29 per share. MHK’s profit will be $190.48 million for 11.83 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mohawk Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.00% negative EPS growth.

