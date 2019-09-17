As Mohawk Inds (MHK) Stock Price Declined, Fpr Partners Has Upped by $4.40 Million Its Position; Zafgen (ZFGN) Stock Declined While Great Point Partners Trimmed by $1.07 Billion Its Stake

Fpr Partners Llc increased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc bought 29,949 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The hedge fund held 857,131 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $126.40M, up from 827,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $121.76. About 245,633 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500.

Great Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) by 28.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc sold 899,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 64.45% . The hedge fund held 2.21 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63B, down from 3.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Zafgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.17% or $0.0302 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7537. About 163,421 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 91.17% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days; 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zafgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZFGN); 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’; 06/03/2018 Zafgen 4Q Rev $0.00; 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Zafgen

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.61 million activity. Another trade for 12,500 shares valued at $1.37M was made by BALCAEN FILIP on Thursday, August 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold MHK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 55.57 million shares or 2.31% more from 54.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83 million and $900.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ascendis Pharma As by 300,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $57.58 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 160,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.97 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kura Oncology Inc..

Analysts await Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, up 29.27% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.41 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Zafgen, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% EPS growth.