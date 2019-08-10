As Mohawk Inds (MHK) Shares Declined, Financial Architects Upped Holding by $311,598; Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Increased Its Prologis (PLD) Position by $374,525 as Share Value Rose

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 72.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 2,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 5,883 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $743,000, up from 3,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $116.77. About 524,545 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Mohawk Industries; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Mohawk’s IDR at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Adj EPS $3.01; 09/05/2018 – AGS Partners with Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort on “Play Mohawk” Social Casino App; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 09/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces Mohawk Industries to Expand in Carroll County; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $3.89 TO $3.98, EST. $4.12; 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – THREE-YEAR RATE PLAN APPROVED FOR NIAGARA MOHAWK ELECTRIC & GAS, NEW YORK; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $3.01

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 5,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 58,867 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24 million, up from 53,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $81.83. About 2.54M shares traded or 15.57% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 07/03/2018 – FIBRA Prologis Declares Quarterly Distribution; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 CASH SAME STORE NOI – PROLOGIS SHARE 5.5% TO 6.5%; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q EPS 68c; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,459 shares to 41 shares, valued at $12,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 9,038 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,040 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (Call) (NYSE:ABBV).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $235,375 activity. HELEN SUZANNE L also sold $2.00M worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) shares.

