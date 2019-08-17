As Mohawk Inds (MHK) Market Valuation Declined, Brown Advisory Has Cut Position; As Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Harding Loevner LP Lowered Its Stake by $6.89 Million

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 237,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% . The hedge fund held 2.76M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.04 million, down from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Banco Santander Chile New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28.49. About 129,124 shares traded. Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has declined 11.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BSAC News: 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Loans Increased 3.2% YoY; 27/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE 1Q EPS CLP0.80, EST. CLP0.78; 27/04/2018 – SANTANDER CHILE 1Q NET INCOME CLP151.02B; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Net Interest Income Rose 8.8% YoY; 02/04/2018 – REG-Banco Santander-Chile: Banco Santander Chile announces dividend payout of 75% of 2017 earnings; 28/03/2018 REG-BANCO SANTANDER CHILE ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F WITH THE UNITED STATED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Deposits Grew 2.3%; 02/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE PROPOSES YR DIV CH$2.25/SHR, EST CH$1.80; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q EPS 53c

Brown Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 14.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc sold 3,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 18,843 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, down from 22,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $111.34. About 661,567 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 09/05/2018 – AGS Partners with Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort on “Play Mohawk” Social Casino App; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $3.01; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Adj EPS $3.01; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. $ 2.78; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10; 05/04/2018 – Mohawk Fine Papers Purchases Crane Stationery; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q EPS $2.78

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 120,121 shares to 4.09 million shares, valued at $152.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9,568 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.37M shares, and has risen its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

More notable recent Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NEW DATE: Banco Santander-Chile: Announces Second Quarter 2019 Analyst and Investor Webcast / Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Banco Santander Chile to buy 49% stake in Santander Consumer Chile – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Banco Santander-Chile 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “iShares MSCI Chile ETF: Chile Macro Outlook 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Airline Stocks That Will Help Your Portfolio Take Off – Investorplace.com” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 72,149 shares to 388,666 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 11,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $235,375 activity.

Analysts await Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, down 20.06% or $0.66 from last year’s $3.29 per share. MHK’s profit will be $189.75M for 10.58 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mohawk Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stifel Upgrades Mohawk Industries, Expects Margins To Improve Through 2019 – Benzinga” on May 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ERIE, EHTH, SNBR and MMSI among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Mohawk Industries Reports Q1 Results NYSE:MHK – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Copy insiders and buy these stocks â€” because they see no recession looming – MarketWatch” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mohawk Industries Reports Q2 Results NYSE:MHK – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.