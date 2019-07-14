As Moelis & Co (MC) Stock Declined, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Upped Holding; Verisign (VRSN) Holder Three Peaks Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $446,346 as Stock Price Rose

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Moelis & Co (MC) by 142.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 59,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,956 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20M, up from 41,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Moelis & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $34.39. About 426,728 shares traded. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 38.73% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 30/05/2018 – BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC SAYS MOELIS & COMPANY, SMBC NIKKO ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 01/05/2018 – MOELIS’S MAHMOODZADEGAN SAYS PE MORE IMPORTANT THAN EVER IN M&A; 22/03/2018 – Moelis Adds Morgan Stanley’s Thompson for Health-Care Dealmaking; 22/03/2018 – MOELIS HIRES MORGAN STANLEY’S THOMPSON FOR HEALTH-CARE DEALS; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-La Colombe said to hire Moelis in bid for $1 bln valuation- Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & Co. 1Q Adjusted EPS Includes 19c Tax Benefi; 21/04/2018 – DJ Moelis & Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MC); 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA SAYS SALE LESS THAN 8% OF OVERALL EXEC HOLDING; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 2,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,601 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, down from 12,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $219.65. About 276,296 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 53.08% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.65% the S&P500.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $17.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 20,860 shares to 118,927 shares, valued at $17.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expedia Inc Del (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 28,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,283 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Servic (NYSE:UPS).

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $339.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 12,177 shares to 77,871 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) by 22,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI).