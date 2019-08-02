As Moelis & Co (MC) Share Price Declined, Holder Pier Capital Lifted Stake; Third Avenue Management Increased Its Visteon Corp. (VC) Position by $2.43 Million; Share Price Rose

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Moelis & Co (MC) by 11.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 21,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 203,999 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49M, up from 182,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Moelis & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.32% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $34.5. About 517,050 shares traded. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 37.83% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 22/03/2018 – MOVES- Credit Suisse, Moelis, Ernst & Young; 11/05/2018 – MOVES- Moelis, JP Morgan, Majedie Asset, PineBridge Investments; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA SAYS SALE LESS THAN 8% OF OVERALL EXEC HOLDING; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q Adj EPS 84c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Moelis & Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MC); 23/04/2018 – MOELIS & CO 1Q REV. $219.4M, EST. $199.3M; 27/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA SEES 1H UNDERLYING EPS AT 9.4 AUST. CENTS; 03/04/2018 – LA COLOMBE SAID TO HIRE MOELIS TO EXPLORE FUNDRAISING OPTIONS; 03/04/2018 – La Colombe Said to Hire Moelis in Bid for $1 Billion Valuation

Third Avenue Management Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp. (VC) by 40.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc bought 39,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 136,115 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52M, up from 96,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.53% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $62.24. About 581,733 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 26,937 shares to 51,313 shares, valued at $3.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smartsheet Inc by 119,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,265 shares, and cut its stake in Mimecast Ltd.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $302,860 activity. On Friday, June 21 the insider Wilson Harry James bought $107,840.

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comerica Inc. (NYSE:CMA) by 90,652 shares to 451,256 shares, valued at $34.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genpact Ltd. (NYSE:G) by 41,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,872 shares, and cut its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).