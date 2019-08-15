As Moelis & Co (MC) Market Valuation Declined, Atria Investments Has Lifted by $361,251 Its Holding; As Red Hat (Put) (RHT) Stock Value Were Volatile, Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Lifted Holding by $45.66 Million

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Moelis & Co (MC) by 76.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 8,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 20,268 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, up from 11,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Moelis & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $31.69. About 71,829 shares traded. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 37.83% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 03/04/2018 – LA COLOMBE SAID TO HIRE MOELIS TO EXPLORE FUNDRAISING OPTIONS; 30/05/2018 – BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC SAYS MOELIS & COMPANY, SMBC NIKKO ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q EPS 75c; 23/04/2018 – MOELIS & CO 1Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 71C; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 10/05/2018 – ANUJ MATHUR JOINS MOELIS & CO. AS A MANAGING DIRECTOR; 19/03/2018 – MEDIWOUND LTD – BOARD HAS RETAINED MOELIS & COMPANY LLC TO ASSIST US IN EVALUATION OF POTENTIAL OPPORTUNITY; 27/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA SEES 1H UNDERLYING EPS AT 9.4 AUST. CENTS; 12/03/2018 – Moelis & Co Commences Public Offering of Class a Common Stk; 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Moelis appoints Robert Glauerdt as a managing director

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (Put) (RHT) by 978.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 249,500 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 275,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.33M, up from 25,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – NeuVector Extends Red Hat OpenShift Availability with Role-Based Access Controls for Automated Run-time Container Security; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR: Upgrade Reflects Red Hat’s Continued Strong Operating Performance Due to Shr Gains in the Server Operating System Market; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container; 01/05/2018 – Red Hat to Livestream Red Hat Summit Press Conference and General Sessions; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $140; 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – RED HAT APPOINTS ALFRED W. ZOLLAR TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate `Big Data’ for Social Good

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $3.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 31,199 shares to 18,801 shares, valued at $793,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (Prn) by 52,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,965 shares, and cut its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Lc invested 0.28% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Ballentine Ltd Llc invested in 1,366 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.04% or 34,135 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv accumulated 0.12% or 79,288 shares. Moreover, Highland Management LP has 0.04% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 3,400 shares. 5.11 million are owned by Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated. Jefferies Ltd invested in 0.14% or 93,351 shares. Harvest Mngmt Limited Liability holds 14.18% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 53,000 shares. First Manhattan Communication holds 0% or 1,759 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 33,723 shares. Myriad Asset invested in 73,657 shares. Vertex One Asset Management has invested 4.32% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Swedbank holds 0.3% or 344,458 shares in its portfolio. Pentwater Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 4.07% or 1.77 million shares. Westpac Corporation owns 27,800 shares.

