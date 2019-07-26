As Modine Mfg Co (MOD) Market Valuation Declined, Penn Capital Management Co Has Boosted Its Stake by $4.79 Million; As Fb (FB) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Has Cut Its Stake by $317,060

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc decreased its stake in Fb (FB) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc sold 1,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,425 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07 million, down from 44,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Fb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $571.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $200.15. About 18.45 million shares traded or 9.43% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – FB: In an exclusive interview with WIRED, Mark Zuckerberg discusses the Cambridge Analytica crisis, the mistakes Facebook has made, and models for regulation; 26/03/2018 – PEP BOYS SAYS “CONCERNED ABOUT ISSUES SURROUNDING FACEBOOK”; TO SUSPEND ALL MEDIA ON PLATFORM UNTIL FACTS ARE OUT, CORRECTIVE ACTIONS HAVE BEEN TAKEN; 24/04/2018 – Informatica Launches Intelligent, Automated Enterprise Data Governance Powered by Al; 11/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Facebook, Markets, Yogurt; 22/05/2018 – WORKING TO GIVE PEOPLE IMPORTANT NEW CONTROLS IN ADDITION TO GDPR – ZUCKERBERG; 09/04/2018 – Dealbook: Facebook Still Faces Questions About Russia’s Reach; 23/03/2018 – Chief ‘s ‘hubris’ steered Cambridge Analytica towards Facebook scandal; 07/03/2018 – HUNGARY’S PRIME MINISTER VIKTOR ORBAN SPEAKS IN FACEBOOK VIDEO; 05/04/2018 – US News: U.S. Congressional Panels Probe Whether Russia Got Facebook Data; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Testifies Before Congress: LIVE

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Modine Mfg Co (MOD) by 96.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 342,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.07% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 697,979 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.17 million, up from 355,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Modine Mfg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $710.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.43. About 105,221 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 24.48% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award; 21/04/2018 – DJ Modine Manufacturing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOD); 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73; 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold MOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 43.54 million shares or 0.29% more from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Co by 160,413 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $15.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orasure Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 119,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 889,636 shares, and cut its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $597,559 activity. Wollenberg Scott D also sold $542,363 worth of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) on Thursday, February 7. Moore Larry Oscar had sold 6,600 shares worth $99,684 on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool" on February 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: "Modine Honored by 2020 Women on Boards for Having 20% or More Corporate Board Seats Held by Women – PRNewswire" published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "The Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Share Price Is Up 43% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance" on May 03, 2019.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc, which manages about $764.48 million and $616.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iwm (IWM) by 2,121 shares to 99,887 shares, valued at $15.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chd (NYSE:CHD) by 43,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,251 shares, and has risen its stake in Jnj (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.