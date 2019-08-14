As Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) Valuation Declined, Paradigm Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $390,000; Boeing Company (BA) Shares Declined While Harbour Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 671,200 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.31M, down from 701,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $535.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.56. About 267,960 shares traded or 9.23% up from the average. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 20.23% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 02/05/2018 – Modine Provides Spring Maintenance Checklist for HVAC Equipment; 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73; 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’; 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified; 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c

Harbour Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbour Investment Management Llc sold 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 3,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbour Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $332.86. About 3.65 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Following U.S. Government Lead on Iran; 11/04/2018 – ENDERS SAYS BOEING SALES TEAM MOST `AGGRESSIVE’ IN 20 YEARS; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 25/05/2018 – Folding wings have been employed for some military planes on aircraft carriers, but Boeing’s new 777 will be the first commercial plane to have them; 29/05/2018 – MEDIA-Rolls-Royce triples capacity to fix Trent 1000 engines- FT; 23/04/2018 – SF Airlines Global Competition for livery Design Schemes for its Boeing 747 Freighter Officially Started; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: OUTCOME ON BOEING DEAL SOON IS IMPORTANT; 10/04/2018 – Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Intends to Purchase 10 Boeing 787-9 Jets Valued at $2.82 Billion at List Prices; 12/04/2018 – Airgas Recognized by Boeing with “Supplier of the Year” Award

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Boeing Stock Can Be Lifted by a Relief Rally – Investorplace.com” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “737 MAX Top Of Mind As Boeing Q2 Nears, While F-35 In Focus For Lockheed – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CFRA Analyst Is Bullish On Boeing – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Boeing Bags Massive U.S. Navy Drone Contract – Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Amid Trade War Flare, Earnings Continue With Disney And Uber This Week – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt invested in 32,050 shares. Moreover, Capwealth Advsr Lc has 3.17% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 54,136 shares. Crossvault Ltd Liability Co reported 5.42% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 45,137 are owned by Interocean Capital Ltd. Torray Llc reported 0.15% stake. Moreover, Bank & Trust has 0.51% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 113,026 shares. 305 were accumulated by Welch Gru Lc. Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 1.39% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 16,749 shares. First Comml Bank Of Omaha has 0.08% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd invested in 0.54% or 11,609 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund holds 0.87% or 10,447 shares. 21,886 were reported by Country Club Na. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.57% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 249,153 shares. North Star Inv Management Corp reported 7,947 shares stake. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com reported 10,937 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.53 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc by 576,080 shares to 2.80M shares, valued at $14.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 409,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 834,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Nn Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $44,488 activity.