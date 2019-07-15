As Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) Valuation Declined, Icm Asset Management Has Upped Position by $663,130; Thor Industries (THO) Holder North Point Portfolio Managers Has Cut Holding as Share Price Declined

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Thor Industries Inc. (THO) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 5,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 121,544 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 million, down from 127,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Thor Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $59.31. About 274,919 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500.

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) by 27.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 51,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.07% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 237,730 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30 million, up from 186,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $717.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.14. About 31,652 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 24.48% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c; 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30; 02/05/2018 – Modine Provides Spring Maintenance Checklist for HVAC Equipment; 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award; 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Modine Manufacturing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOD)

Analysts await Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, down 2.40% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.67 per share. THO’s profit will be $89.76 million for 9.10 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.65 actual earnings per share reported by Thor Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.21% negative EPS growth.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $202,880 activity.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27M and $526.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2,744 shares to 132,422 shares, valued at $23.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Global Investment Ltd has invested 0.03% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Geode Cap Ltd holds 580,735 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 5,376 were reported by Aqr Cap Limited Liability Company. James Inv Rech Inc owns 640 shares. Northern Trust invested in 0.01% or 431,454 shares. Fosun has invested 0.03% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 111 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dean Investment Associates Llc holds 94,950 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 4.80M shares. Thomas Story Son Lc has invested 1.37% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.09% or 95,836 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab has 71,578 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Comml Bank accumulated 0.02% or 11,583 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Co holds 22 shares. 2,270 are owned by Whittier.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold MOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 43.54 million shares or 0.29% more from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 99,582 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 29,395 shares. 32,952 are held by Globeflex L P. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 58,890 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 233,499 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Ckw Finance Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Granahan Invest Mgmt Ma holds 0.71% or 956,954 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 35,669 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 76,414 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 72,839 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wedge Capital L Lp Nc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Pnc Fin Svcs Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Captrust Financial Advsrs invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD).