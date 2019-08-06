As Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Icm Asset Management Increased Its Stake; Hendley & Co Trimmed Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 62.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 24,180 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, down from 65,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $49.72. About 2.36 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Net $463M; 20/04/2018 – FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES EMERGENCY DIRECTIVE MANDATING NEW INSPECTIONS FOR SOME 350 U.S. CFM56-7B ENGINES WITHIN 20 DAYS — STATEMENT; 17/04/2018 – FOX 46 Charlotte: LIVE LOOK #BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines plane conducted an emergency landing at Philadelphia International; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINE SAYS ENGINE INVOLVED IN TUESDAY’S INCIDENT IS SERVICED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CONCLUDES WEBCAST OF SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 02/05/2018 – KREM 2 NEWS: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland. / via @AP; 18/04/2018 – Southwest Captain, Former Navy Pilot, Praised for Calm Amid Catastrophe–Update; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SAYS ENGINE INVOLVED IN LAST WEEK’S BLOWOUT HAD NOT BEEN INSPECTED FOR SPECIFIC BLADE PROBLEMS, BUT WAS UP-TO-DATE IN MAINTENANCE; 18/04/2018 – Southwest is accelerating tests of its CFM56 engines; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST SEES GROWING TO MORE THAN 150 DESTINATIONS OVER TIME

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) by 27.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 51,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 237,730 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, up from 186,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.94. About 266,819 shares traded or 9.78% up from the average. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 20.23% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30; 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 21/04/2018 – DJ Modine Manufacturing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOD); 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.59M for 10.45 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Com holds 14,989 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Amp Cap Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 160,029 shares. Tillar reported 1.03% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Metropolitan Life Insur New York invested in 23,887 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards And invested in 2,143 shares. Leisure Cap Management reported 11,204 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 43,393 shares. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 5,003 shares. The Switzerland-based Swiss Bancshares has invested 0.03% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Pitcairn stated it has 8,154 shares. The California-based First Republic Inv Management has invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Cambridge accumulated 7,483 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.14% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Amer Intl Group holds 200,447 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ims Cap holds 12,615 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold MOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 43.54 million shares or 0.29% more from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 112 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Limited Liability Com reported 109,733 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 214,700 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 103,580 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association accumulated 214,157 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity stated it has 61,505 shares or 0% of all its holdings. International Gp has invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 43,771 shares. Bowling Management Lc invested in 37,725 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Perritt Cap owns 0.12% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 22,400 shares. Captrust Finance invested in 381 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Lazard Asset Limited Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). 31,733 were accumulated by Shell Asset Mgmt. Moreover, James Invest Research Inc has 0.03% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 34,750 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $55,196 activity. 35,334 Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) shares with value of $542,363 were sold by Wollenberg Scott D. Another trade for 3,180 shares valued at $44,488 was bought by Appel Dennis P.