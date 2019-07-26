As Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Paradigm Capital Management Has Lowered Stake; White Pine Capital Increases Holding in Macom Technology Solutions Hld (MTSI)

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Macom Technology Solutions Hld (MTSI) by 177.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 35,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,505 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $927,000, up from 19,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Macom Technology Solutions Hld for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $18.89. About 789,749 shares traded. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has declined 37.88% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSI News: 02/05/2018 – MACOM EXTENDS REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades MACOM To ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – MACOM’S OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in Macom; 06/03/2018 MACOM to Showcases Industry Leading RF Portfolio of MMlCs, Diodes and GaN-on-Silicon Devices at EDICON 2018; 09/04/2018 – MACOM’s 12G-SDI Solutions Power Leader Electronics’ New 4K Waveform Monitor; 01/05/2018 – MACOM Technology Sees 3Q Rev $142M-$150M; 16/04/2018 – MACOM SEES BAN ON EXPORTS TO ZTE IMMATERIAL; 01/05/2018 – MACOM Technology Sees 3Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 15c; 17/05/2018 – Macom at Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference May 30

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.07% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 671,200 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.31M, down from 701,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $713.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $14.5. About 158,816 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 24.48% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award; 02/05/2018 – Modine Provides Spring Maintenance Checklist for HVAC Equipment; 21/04/2018 – DJ Modine Manufacturing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOD); 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73; 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified; 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $597,559 activity. 6,600 shares were sold by Moore Larry Oscar, worth $99,684. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Wollenberg Scott D sold $542,363.

Analysts await Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 12.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.41 per share. MOD’s profit will be $17.72M for 10.07 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Modine Manufacturing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.26 million activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $68,320 was made by Croteau John on Tuesday, February 12.