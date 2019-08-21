As Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) Share Price Declined, Icm Asset Management Lifted Its Position by $663,130; Blackstone Group LP Increases Position in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT)

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79M, up from 5.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.21. About 30,112 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) by 27.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 51,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 237,730 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30 million, up from 186,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 19,223 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 20.23% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73; 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.); 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award; 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Modine Manufacturing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOD); 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold MOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 43.54 million shares or 0.29% more from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 3,091 shares. Partners Lc invested in 0.02% or 23,800 shares. Gamco Et Al accumulated 1.58 million shares. 550 were accumulated by Advisory Ser Ntwk Limited Liability. Pnc Gp invested in 266 shares or 0% of the stock. Penn Cap Management invested 0.98% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 18,288 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 49,200 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). 160,839 were reported by Invesco Limited. Jpmorgan Chase Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Metropolitan Life Insur Communications Ny has 0.01% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 10,369 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company holds 0% or 1,894 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd owns 14,728 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd holds 22,064 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $44,488 activity.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stars Group Inc by 8.27 million shares to 16.13 million shares, valued at $282.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 22.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Tpg Re Fin Tr Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Citadel Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 410,244 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De invested in 1.01M shares. New York-based Catalyst Capital Advisors has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 8,067 were reported by Hsbc Public Lc. New York-based Virtu Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Utd Services Automobile Association accumulated 35,571 shares. Wellington Shields & Ltd Company holds 0.48% or 27,410 shares in its portfolio. Regions Fincl Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Gotham Asset Ltd accumulated 8,162 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And stated it has 0.03% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Comerica Commercial Bank has 6,224 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 7,861 shares. Moreover, First Advsr Lp has 0.02% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 246,454 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).