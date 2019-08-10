As Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) Market Value Declined, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Raised by $1.72 Million Its Stake; Michaels Cos (MIK) Position Held by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) by 152.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 132,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 219,247 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, up from 86,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 233,063 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 20.23% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 02/05/2018 – Modine Provides Spring Maintenance Checklist for HVAC Equipment; 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73; 21/04/2018 – DJ Modine Manufacturing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOD); 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award; 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (MIK) by 29.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 39,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.45% . The institutional investor held 174,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 134,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Michaels Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $941.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.74% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $5.95. About 1.84M shares traded. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 66.31% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Michaels Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MIK); 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Capex $160 Million-$170 Million; 26/04/2018 – NEDAS Appoints Linda Michaels as Vice President of Business Development; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS 4Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.18; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. 4Q Net $203M; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. 4Q EPS $1.11; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC MIK.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.217 BLN TO $5.293 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Michaels Recalls Pottery Wheel Kits Due to Fire and Burn Hazard; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees 1Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 38c; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Crafts retailer Michaels to close all Aaron Brothers stores

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $55,196 activity. Appel Dennis P had bought 3,180 shares worth $44,488 on Friday, March 22.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02B and $55.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp/T (NYSE:BK) by 6.35M shares to 8.49 million shares, valued at $428.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 10.34M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Nielsen Holdings Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold MOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 43.54 million shares or 0.29% more from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 248,338 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn has 0% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Pdts Lc, New York-based fund reported 23,800 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Company has 14,728 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Trust holds 8,112 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sei Invs holds 547 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paradigm Capital Mgmt Ny stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 1,894 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 23,499 shares stake. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al reported 0.17% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). 24,012 are held by Ubs Asset Americas Inc. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Teton holds 400,000 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 16,607 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold MIK shares while 60 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 178.47 million shares or 0.37% less from 179.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Cap has invested 0.01% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 140,266 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama owns 117,009 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Knott David M has invested 1.37% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). State Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability holds 88,966 shares. Us Bank & Trust De stated it has 22,386 shares. Parkside Finance Commercial Bank And Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) for 71 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.01% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Reinhart holds 1.98% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) or 1.85M shares. Pnc Financial Service Incorporated has invested 0% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Nordea Invest Management Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 693,515 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 149,132 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership holds 0.2% or 185,296 shares.

