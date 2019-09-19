As Model N (MODN) Stock Value Rose, Schwab Charles Investment Management Has Cut Stake by $689,206; Qci Asset Management Holds Holding in Chevron (CVX)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Model N Inc (MODN) by 27.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 36,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.13% . The institutional investor held 97,277 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90M, down from 133,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Model N Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $928.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.39. About 230,094 shares traded. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 16.59% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 14/05/2018 – Model N Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Model N Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MODN); 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – JASON BLESSING SUCCEEDS ZACK RINAT AS CEO; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT LENDERS EXTENDED A TERM LOAN TO COMPANY IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $50 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.07 – $0.05; 15/05/2018 – Soros Fund Management LLC Exits Position in Model N; 17/04/2018 – Model N Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO AND CERTAIN OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 2018 Rev $152M-$154M; 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Rev $39.2M

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 3,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 110,867 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.80 million, up from 107,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $124.18. About 4.44 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:05 PM; 16/05/2018 – CHEVRON, PTTEP, MUBADALA, TOTAL, OMV SUBMIT THAI AUCTION DOCS; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 05:49 PM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS 90 PERCENT OF PRODUCTION AT GORGON AND WHEATSTONE LNG PROJECTS UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CAPITAL SPEND OF $18B-20B IN 2019-2020; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N – EXPECT HIGH MARGIN BARRELS TO INCREASE BY MORE THAN 200 MBOE/D IN 2018 – VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON AT ANALYST DAY; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS DID NOT HAVE A LOT OF ‘TRAPPED CASH’ OVERSEAS BEFORE U.S. TAX OVERHAUL; 06/04/2018 – Chevron seeks extension of Rokan block contract in Indonesia beyond 2021

Analysts await Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.03 EPS, up 62.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Model N, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $164.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 4,536 shares to 383,812 shares, valued at $39.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 170,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.86M shares, and has risen its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard 500 Index Fd (VFIAX) by 1,754 shares to 27,103 shares, valued at $7.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 252,508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 906 shares, and cut its stake in Is.

