As Model N (MODN) Stock Rose, First Light Asset Management Has Increased Its Position; Argent Capital Management Has Cut Position in Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) as Stock Declined

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 87,240 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 99,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merit Medical Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 25.24% or $13.84 during the last trading session, reaching $41. About 6.18M shares traded or 1240.76% up from the average. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has risen 9.46% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 02/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | merit pursue microcatheter | K173548 | 03/30/2018 |; 19/03/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | corvocet biopsy system | K180450 | 03/12/2018 |; 27/03/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical Reports Record Revenues for First Quarter of 2018; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Flex-Neck Classic Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter 1 Cuff Infant Coiled, Catalog # CF-4235/B; 08/05/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q REV. $203.0M, EST. $192.5M; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 29C; 30/04/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Model N Inc (MODN) by 26.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 449,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.18 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.16M, up from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Model N Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $709.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $21.84. About 253,521 shares traded or 31.05% up from the average. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 10.70% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 3Q Rev $39M-$39.5M; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 2018 Rev $152M-$154M; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 14/05/2018 – Model N Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Model N Launches Digital Reinvention Lab; 08/05/2018 – Model N Appoints Jason Blessing As Chief Executive Officer; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – JASON BLESSING SUCCEEDS ZACK RINAT AS CEO; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 TOTAL GAAP REVENUES $152.0 MLN – $154.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Model N Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N NAMES JASON BLESSING AS CEO

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 357,346 shares to 431,135 shares, valued at $22.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) by 11,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partner Invest Mngmt LP reported 11,629 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. 250,432 were accumulated by Ami Asset Mgmt. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 20,500 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv owns 11,617 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Lc holds 0.01% or 149,500 shares. Creative Planning reported 3,674 shares. Pembroke Mngmt Ltd invested 1.09% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Eagle Asset Management Inc reported 1.88 million shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.02% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Martin & Com Tn has 42,480 shares. State Street owns 0.01% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 1.72M shares. Comerica Bank & Trust owns 55,425 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt Inc holds 11,000 shares. Hanseatic Management reported 42 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp reported 0.01% stake.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $769.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 632,105 shares to 2.22 million shares, valued at $54.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 51,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 914,307 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold MODN shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 23.09 million shares or 7.61% more from 21.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Mellon invested in 95,945 shares or 0% of the stock. Trexquant Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 11,216 shares. American invested 0% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owns 651,669 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 118,993 shares. Art Advisors Limited Company holds 0.01% or 13,710 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 39,802 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pnc Fin Services Gru holds 0% or 293 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 23,672 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Secor Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 56,045 shares. Swiss Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) for 43,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 5,431 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 252,391 shares. State Street has 586,352 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp has 14,503 shares for 0% of their portfolio.