As Model N (MODN) Stock Price Rose, First Light Asset Management Upped Stake; As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Tci Wealth Advisors Has Increased by $13.89 Million Its Holding

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 835.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 73,488 shares as the company's stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,288 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.63M, up from 8,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $207.95. About 12.99M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500.

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Model N Inc (MODN) by 26.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 449,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.18M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.16M, up from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Model N Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $708.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $21.83. About 177,164 shares traded. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 10.70% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 08/05/2018 – MODEL N NAMES JASON BLESSING AS CEO; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 2.2% Position in Model N; 08/05/2018 – Model N Announces Debt Refinancing With Wells Fargo Bank N.A; 15/05/2018 – Soros Fund Management LLC Exits Position in Model N; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Rev $39.2M; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.07 – $0.05; 31/05/2018 – Model N Offers the “Align Plan,” a Customer Success Program to Drive Innovation; 15/03/2018 MODEL N INC MODN.N : DOUGHERTY & CO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $769.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 335,599 shares to 723,760 shares, valued at $14.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 632,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO).

