As Model N (MODN) Stock Price Rose, Blackrock Cut by $1.83 Million Its Stake; As Brown Forman Class B (BF.B) Stock Price Were Volatile, Shareholder Bright Rock Capital Management Has Upped Position

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Model N Inc (MODN) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 107,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.13% . The institutional investor held 1.89M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.21M, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Model N Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $855.74M market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $26.16. About 584,518 shares traded or 113.39% up from the average. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 16.59% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 14/05/2018 – RGM Capital Exits Position in Model N; 31/05/2018 – Model N Offers the “Align Plan,” a Customer Success Program to Drive Innovation; 14/05/2018 – Model N Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO AND CERTAIN OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 3Q Rev $39M-$39.5M; 19/04/2018 – Model N Founder & CEO Zack Rinat Named Ernst & Young 2018 Entrepreneur of the Year Semifinalist; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 17/04/2018 – Model N Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – CHARLES ROBEL WILL ASSUME POSITION OF CHAIRMAN

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brown Forman Corp Class B (BF.B) by 31.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 29,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 22,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $57.54. About 1.04 million shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 21/03/2018 – Tracy Skeans Elected to Brown-Forman Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman 3Q EPS 39c; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Names John Hayes President of USA & Canada; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Sales Beat Expectations As American Whiskey Continues Rapid Growth — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – 2018 DILUTED EPS OUTLOOK INCLUDES $0.03 OF EXPENSE FROM TAX REFORM, $0.10 OF EXPENSE FROM ESTABLISHMENT OF FOUNDATION, AMONG OTHER; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – IN FISCAL 2019, ANTICIPATES IMMEDIATE ANNUALIZED ONGOING CASH TAX SAVINGS WILL BE IN $65 MLN TO $75 MLN RANGE; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.59, REV VIEW $3.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Affirms FY18 Operating Income of Growth 8%-9; 21/04/2018 – DJ Brown-Forman Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BF.A); 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – QTRLY EPS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY $0.05 DUE TO TAX REFORM

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00M and $299.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 166,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 554,802 shares to 25.85 million shares, valued at $1.76B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dean Foods Co New (NYSE:DF) by 127,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc.